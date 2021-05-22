Lowest new COVID-19 cases in Delhi over 50 days

2,260 infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Delhi reported 2,260 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 14,15,219, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the lowest number of daily new cases in more than 50 days. The last time the new cases were less than this was on March 31, when 1,819 cases were reported.

Also, 182 deaths were reported and the number of fatalities stood at 23,013.

A total of 63,155 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

The test positivity rate was 3.58% and this means that about three to four people out of 100 people taking tests are now positive. The last time the TPR was less than this was on April 1 (3.57%).

Of the total cases, 13,60,898 people have recovered and there are 31,308 active cases.