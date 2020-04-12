‘Lower-middle class has tough time sustaining themselves’

Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a civil society group, which has been distributing cooked food and ration kits to around 20,000 people daily, said there is a spike in distress calls for food over the past 24 hours. It said that a new disturbing trend was emerging wherein the lower-middle class families, with a monthly income of ₹15,000-20,000, too have been facing difficulty in sustaining themselves.

Independent filmmaker and member of the manch, Rahul Roy, said the group had been catering mostly to daily-wagers and migrant workers, but their information team had been receiving distress calls from lower-middle class families as well over the past 24 hours.

Mr. Roy said the situation was grim and Universal Public Distribution System could be the only solution. “It is not sustainable to provide cooked food to such a large population every day. It needs huge logistics. The weather is also getting hotter and the food may go bad within hours,” said Mr. Roy. He said the group distributed around 20,000 packets of cooked food every day at fixed places. Of these, 5,000 packets were contributed by I Pack and Swiggy.

Mr. Roy said a kitchen had been set up at The Shri Ram School, Moulsari campus in DLF Phase-III for this purpose. He suggested that cooked food could be the right way of catering to people in camps, but since the people were inside their homes they should be provided ration to cook on their own.

Mr. Roy said the manch collected funds through crowd-funding and the MMT Foundation had also offered to run the kitchen for ten days.

Besides, the manch has adopted a village behind the Marble Market and distributed 600 ration packets. Each ration kit, comprising wheat, flour, rice, pulses and mustard oil, among others, was enough for a family of four people to sustain themselves for 10 days. “We have distributed around 6,500 ration kits so far. Around 300-400 kits are being distributed every day. We gave away 300 such kits at Bhatti Mines on Saturday,” said Mr. Roy.

The filmmaker said a team was set up before the lockdown to gather information about SOS demands through WhatsApp groups, trade unions and other sources. The information is verified, a chart is prepared every evening and ration supplied the next day. The ration packets are storted at Udyog Vihar and around 200 people work as volunteers.