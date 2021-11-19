Lower courts have to follow hybrid hearing order, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered all subordinate courts in the Capital to strictly adhere to its order permitting hybrid or virtual hearings at the request of parties.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh, which was hearing an application concerning the compliance with the High Court’s direction, said all district courts in the Capital are bound to comply with its order.

“This High Court has already issued directions with respect to the system of hearing of matters before the district courts. We make it clear that all subordinate courts falling in all districts of Delhi are bound to comply with the same,” the Bench said.

“It can’t be that any judicial officer decides to not obey the said order and deny a request for a hybrid hearing in any matter listed before them. We, therefore, direct all subordinate courts in Delhi to strictly adhere to the orders till they remain in force,” the Bench ordered.

On August 12, the High Court had said that even on physical hearing days, the subordinate courts will permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing when a request to such effect is made by any of the parties.

The counsel appearing for the High Court authorities said that the aspect of requisite infrastructure for the labour and industrial courts is being looked into and the judicial officers are holding virtual courts.

The High Court had earlier said there was an apprehension of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district courts and other quasi-judicial bodies here must be in place.