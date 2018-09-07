Lower court order on ownership of Gwal Pahari land set aside

more-in

Setting aside the order of a lower court deciding the ownership of 464 acre Gwal Pahari land in favour of private owners earlier this year, Additional District Judge, Gurugram, Jasbir Singh Kundu has now decided the question of title in favour of the Gwal Pahari gram panchayat.

2016 matter

The matter hogged the limelight in 2016, after then Deputy Commissioner T.L. Satyaprakash had cancelled mutation of Gwal Pahari land, which was in the name of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and was being claimed by private real estate developers and individuals. It had led to allegations of corruption.

Hearing an appeal against the order of the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Prashant Rana, Mr. Kundu said in his August 31 judgment that the MCG, the appellant, first has to make payment of compensation to then proprietors of the village of Gwal Pahari, whose name is mentioned in revenue records as on November 5, 1980, if the corporation wants to retain the suit land under its ownership.

It meant that the land compensation will go to the then residents of Gwal Pahari and not to third parties who purchased the suit land subsequently and filed civil suits.

Stay order

The court also observed that then Gurugram Collector N.C. Vashisht had passed an order on January 14, 1991, despite a stay order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated December 12, 1990. The court recommended departmental action against the official to the Chief Secretary within a period of three months and sought an action taken report.

The court observed that the Gurugram Collector was supposed to look into the role of the then gram panchayat for passing the resolution on May 26, 1993, which the court observed to be passed for “ulterior considerations”.

The court also directed a look into the role of government functionaries who did not bring the irregularity to the notice of the higher authorities concerned. The Collector Gurugram is required to apprise the court of the action within three months.

Further, the court observed that the Gurugram Divisional Commissioner is expected to look into the entire episode and submit a fact-finding report within three months about the role of the local machinery, and also take into purview all identically located vulnerable pieces of panchayat land/ common land/ gair mumkin land so that local administration can be sensitised in time and “the evil nipped in the bud”.