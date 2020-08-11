Low positivity, high recovery rate: city’s improving COVID-19 numbers

Government data reveals 89.79% of patients recovered in the past week

The State government’s COVID-19 management statistics for the last week reveal that the Capital has been able to maintain a high recovery rate and low positivity rate despite opening up after lockdown.

While the positivity rate has remained stable at 6%, the recovery rate has slightly increased from 89.57% last week to 89.79% for the week ending August 9.

According to the government’s figures, the positivity rate has remained stable since mid-July — at 6% for week-long assessment periods (July 20 to 26, July 27 to August 2 and August 2 to 9).

The numbers show that the total beds occupied across city hospitals remained stable at 3,000 with 77% of the total beds vacant. The deaths due to COVID-19 came down to 107 between August 3 and August 9 compared to 177 between July 27 and August 2.

Decline in deaths

According to government data, the number of weekly deaths due to the disease has registered a declining trend for the eighth consecutive week – from 504 in mid-June to 107 till August 9.

While the government’s statistics posit that only 7.4% of the total cases detected in the Capital are active, these have registered a slight increase this week.

There were 10,356 active cases between July 27 and August 2, which increased to 10,729 between August 3 and 9.

Delhi, at 89.79% recovery rate, continues to be better than the national rate of 65.43% and remains among the states with the highest recovery rate in India.

For every million people in Delhi, 58,963, samples were tested – higher than last week’s figure of 53, 683.

The number of patients at city hospitals, however, has registered a slight increase. There is an upward trend after a sharp decline recorded between July 13 and 19.

The number of patients occupying beds at city hospitals till the week ending July 19 was 3,499; this fell to 2,825 by July 26 before increasing to 2,886 till August 2 and to 3,084 till August 9.