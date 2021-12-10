Low-intensity explosion on Rohini court premises leaves one injured

Gang rivalry ruled out; lawyers call it another security lapse

A low-intensity explosion occurred inside a laptop bag at a courtroom on the Rohini court premises on Thursday, injuring a naib court, the police said.

The incident occurred around 10.25 a.m. inside courtroom number 102 on the first floor, presided over by Metropolitan Magistrate Preetu Raj. The spot was cordoned off and a forensic team and the National Security Guard were called in.

During investigation, a black bag was found lying on the spot. The naib court, identified as head constable Rajeev, sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be fine, officials said.

The police said that the forensic team collected the debris for test. A case has been registered and investigation is being handled by the special cell.

According to a senior police officer, an assembled device has been found inside the bag and it has been sent for examination. The officer said that the police are still ascertaining whether it was an explosive device.

Sources, however, ruled out the angle of gang rivalry behind the incident and said that a forensic report of the object that exploded is awaited.

Meanwhile, lawyers called the incident another case of security lapse, coming just months after a shoot-out on the court premises where Delhi gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by rival gang members who posed as lawyers.

Rohini Court Bar Association president Inder Singh Saroha said all the lawyers practising at the court and the judges are concerned over the repeated security lapses and the bar association condemned the incident.

“We will hold meetings and discuss the further course of action to prevent such repeated occurrences,” Mr. Saroha said.