DelhiNew Delhi 08 June 2020 13:39 IST
Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi
The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit the national capital on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and it occurred at 1 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.
Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.
