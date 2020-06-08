Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi

New Delhi

08 June 2020 13:39 IST

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit the national capital on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and it occurred at 1 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.