Low footfall on first day of DU reopening

16 September 2021 01:05 IST

Colleges check vaccination status, ask students to take jab

After several months, the gates of Delhi University reopened for practical classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students on Wednesday. However, students didn’t rush in, and the attendance was low. A reason for the low turnout could be the absence of outstation students, said principals of several colleges.

Officials said that vaccination status of students was being checked before they were permitted to enter.

Bijaylaxmi Nanda, acting principal of Miranda House, said: “Practical classes for third year students resumed in the college and we had about 10-15 students for each class. We are also checking for the vaccination status of students and are encouraging them to take at least one dose. Right now, the percentage is very low and mostly students who are from Delhi attended college.”

Stating that “very few” outstation students had arrived on the campus, Ms. Nanda said: “Those who already have hostel allotment will be able to access the facilities. Very few outstation students have come as of now. Several of our foreign students, are however, already in the hostels. Once we get to know the exact numbers and a few other details, we will take a call about the rest.”

At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, students who did not take a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine were being counselled and urged to get the jab, officials said.

Counselling on jab

Gyantosh Jha, principal of ARSD College said, “We are checking for the vaccination status at the gate itself. At least one dose is required otherwise they are being counselled and we are even offering to help students and get them vaccinated. There were about 25-30 students across the three labs on the first day and mostly they were local students.”

“Our labs have internet facilities. So the students who are attending online classes are being able to participate virtually while the offline students continue with their practical classes,” Mr. Jha added.

Vaccination must

At Hindu College, students who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to enter, said principal Anju Srivastava. “Some of the science departments witnessed a few students on the first day. We have already taken the vaccination data of students. While two doses are encouraged, those without a single dose will not be permitted to enter campus,” said Ms. Srivastava.

Delhi University had earlier announced that practical classes and libraries will reopen for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. The varsity specified that attendance for offline classes will not be made mandatory for students and that it was “voluntary.”