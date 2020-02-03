Lovely’s personal connect with people on display at roadshow

With trumpets, dhols (drums) and bursting of crackers, Congress candidate Arvind Singh Lovely’s roadshow on Saturday looked more like a victory march than a padyatra meant for public outreach.

While ensuring to walk through each lane in the colony and at times entering few of the residences, Mr. Lovely remarked, “I have a one-to-one connect with each of the family here. All the people you see here have come out on their own to show support.”

“The election scenario in Gandhi Nagar is completely different. Even though there is a strong BJP presence, whenever I contest, people extend their support for me as a candidate,” Mr. Lovely said.

The candidate from east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar constituency and a three time MLA said: “Whatever work I did till 2013 has remained the same. Nothing seems to have moved forward, be it new hospitals, schools or community centres. This area is also a huge trading centre and people over here have got nothing apart from harassment due to sealing and as a result of which businesses are on the verge of collapse.”

“Traffic is a huge problem here and not even a single DTC bus operates in the area. Thanks to the poor fleet that they have currently,” said Mr. Lovely amid being continuously approached by residents of the colony with sweet boxes and garlands.

Mr. Lovely had also contested the Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency in 2019 but didn’t emerge successful.

When asked about the same, he said, “Even though I did not win, people were still forcing me to contest this election as they want a familiar face who will work for them.”

Public opinion

Seventy-year-old Mithilesh Sharma, a housewife residing in the colony said: “What has the government done for us in the past? Though it keeps talking about CCTVs, we can’t really see any in our lanes. They also haven’t made any clinics here. Compared to that, Lovely had worked for us a lot in the past as well. So we will support him.”

Referring to the constituency’s previous MLA, who was with the Aam Aadmi Party but later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, businessman Mohit Jaitely said: “Anil Bajpai, our previous MLA never showed his face in the constituency. However, Mr. Lovely has a personal connect with all over here and makes it a point to meet people of the constituency whenever he is here. Humare yahan se toh Lovely hi hain (It’s Lovely from our constituency for sure). The Congress can be assured of one seat at least.”

For the February 8 polls, Mr. Lovely will be contesting against Mr. Bajpai and AAP’s Naveen Choudhary.