Loudspeakers allowed for religious events till midnight

New Delhi

08 October 2021 03:23 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday permitted organisers of religious functions to use loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. till October 16, after getting permission from the Delhi police.

“The Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi has accorded permission to use loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 12 midnight up to October 16 by the organisers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dusshera and other religious programmes,” an official order said.

