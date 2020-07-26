Lost in the lockdown

26 July 2020 23:35 IST

For the families of those who died during the pandemic, life has mostly been about grieving in small groups and sharing experiences online

On the 13th day after her Ammama’s passing, chef Ruchira Hoon cooked her grandmother’s favourite foods – 18 dishes for a traditional pandigai sapaad (celebratory food, in Tamil). As she was coordinating with Dunzo to have it delivered all over the city, in lieu of the large family meal at home, her husband, a Christian, and her friend, a Muslim, sat down to attend a pooja on Zoom. All that the “flummoxed” priest in Uttarakhand could say was, “Aap kar hi lo, kaise bhi,” she recalls.

Her only thought was for her mother, who had to grieve in isolation, given that she had COVID-19: “I was traumatised for her.” Between her and her Mama (mother’s brother) they decided that though he was in the city, he wouldn’t come when they heard of the death, because his wife was unwell and had low immunity. The situation meant the family had to coordinate with the Janakpuri RWA and make calls to the Indian Council of Medical Research and the police to understand protocols, given that the house had a member infected by the virus.

“What makes it unusual is that we were not able to grieve together,” says Ms. Hoon, adding that she put the immediate family on a WhatsApp video when the last rites were done and the funeral pyre lit.

In an extension of how online tech can connect, they fixed a date and time with people across the world in a sarva dharma prarthana (multi-religious prayer), where friends and family from across the world prayed for the departed soul. Instead of feeding Brahmins, a tradition her mother, who runs an NGO, and she didn’t see the point of, they distributed dry rations to the needy and fed the children of a slum area in the vicinity.

New rituals and rhythms

The sharing of uncooked food is something the Sikh community is increasingly doing. Instead of the langar that would happen with a number of people in attendance, after a death, people are reaching out to the less fortunate, says Gurvinder Pal Singh, the general secretary of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Malviya Nagar. Since members of the community can no longer organise an Akhand Paath Sahib (a complete reading of the Guru Granth Sahib), “The Sukhmani Sahib (a part of the holy book) is performed by family members, either amongst a few, or on Zoom,” he says.

With people unable to move freely even between States, let alone countries, Zoom prayer meetings are now par for the course. Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, from Greater Kailash II, who lost her father-in-law to health complications related to kidney disease in the first phase of the unlock, says the family held the chautha ceremony with people across the world on the online platform – they found that 4-5 p.m. IST was the most convenient for people across time zones.

She feels in some ways it was better: “The fact that it was everyone’s experience with my father-in-law, rather than our own sorrow, took the focus off us and put it on him.” She adds that it was in fact a period the family came closer and felt more bonded, spending time with each other, since people couldn’t come over.

It hasn’t been that way for everyone. Vasant Kunj resident Dhananjaya Sharma, who lost his father, brother, and maternal grandmother during the COVID crisis, says what was most disturbing, besides the shock of losing three close relatives, albeit to reasons other than the virus, was that “the emotional support which the family needs through loved ones is not there.”

His father’s ashes lay in the crematorium, like many others, for almost a month, and that “was an uncomfortable feeling”. To immerse the ashes, he found it hard to get an e-pass to cross borders and only managed to reach Garh Mukteshwar, not Haridwar, where he would have liked to have gone. There, finding a priest was also difficult, because of the fear of infection. Amidst procedural struggles, the constant news of COVID deaths, and a palpable silence and gloom all around, Mr. Sharma immersed his father’s and brother’s ashes together, something he had never thought he’d have to do.

The fact that people can no longer say goodbye in the way they want to, can be disturbing. Rev. Mohit Hitter, presbyter-in-charge of the Cathedral Church of the Redemption on North Avenue, says that bodies are no longer taken to church for people to pay their last respects, and prayer meetings to comfort families and remember those who have passed cannot be held.

It’s also the little inconveniences that can take on huge proportions at a time of loss. “Earlier, when someone died, I used to call up the graveyard and someone would make the arrangements there. The family [of the diseased] was not troubled. Now, for those who have died due to the infection, there’s a lot of paperwork and running around, so the support structure has been rendered useless, which is a problem, especially for nuclear families,” says Rev. Hitter.

He adds that because there’s only one designated burial ground for Christians, in Mangolpuri, it can become a logistic complication.

The fear is palpable at funerals – even when someone hasn’t died of COVID-19, people wonder whether the person could have been asymptomatic. This results in a hesitation to touch the body or even volunteer as pall-bearers, he says. At the site of the grave, where earlier books would have been used to sing and pronounce the liturgy, printouts are now taken, so they can be disposed of immediately after.

The lack of pall-bearers in the initial days of the lockdown is something Dharamveer Pandey, a pandit at the Lodhi Crematorium, also registered. Where once there would have been about 50, or even 100 family members, friends, and colleagues coming in for support, today, there are no more than 20, and they’re mostly family; colleagues rarely come.

Rallying around

Anil Kumar Kaul, from Malviya Nagar, whose wife was COVID-19 positive and died of a heart attack, says he understands that it was best that not too many people came to visit. What he is cut up with is the way they were summoned to the hospital.

“She was at home for three days, and was doing fine,” he says. Then they got a call from the DM’s office that seemed to be less advice and more threat. “They told us you have to decide immediately, or we will send you to a hospital of our choice.” Mr. Kaul feels the hospitalisation was unnecessary, considering his wife’s was a mild case. She was transferred to Taj Vivanta, and passed away there. He says the family didn’t face any trouble with the cremation or any stigma – the calls pouring in are a testimony to this.

Many have asked people not to come home. Kavita Khanna, from RK Puram, says her daughter drafted a note on her grandmother’s death, asking people to stay at home and safe. Even as her grandmother was in the hospital with lung trouble, father and daughter had slept in the car a whole month, because Apollo Hospitals, where she was admitted, had COVID-19 patients. To ease the hassle of paperwork and processes, Ms. Khanna and her family opted for a company that offered funeral services, Antim Yatra, but she still remembers the hassle of crossing the border in Uttarakhand.

The difficulty with borders is something Murad Ali Baig also recalls. His wife of 25 years, sick from cancer, couldn’t meet her brother who lived in Gurugram, traumatic for both of them. The lockdown also caused other disruptions, like a reliance on home delivery for medication and the fact that the 12-hour nurse had to stay with them 24 hours, making payment double.

When his wife of over 25 years passed, the Lodhi Crematorium, “felt empty and bare and it lacked the warmth that family and friends bring,” says Mr. Baig, who had to ask many people not to come.

On her birthday, a couple of months after her passing, Mr. Baig, one of India’s first auto writers, says they had a socially distant “micro party” of four people at home “to celebrate Tannie’s life rather than mourn her death,” in accordance with her wishes.

Mr. Baig’s granddaughter strung together a bunch of photographs of the couple’s travels around the world for a presentation, and the small group ate cake and drank some wine, reliving the cookbook author’s life and vivacity.

In a very different situation, Mohammed Anjum Kamali took a bus to Muzaffarpur, arranged by the members of the Jeevan Stambh Foundation, a team of volunteers working on migrant travel. Mr. Kamali, who works as an electrician in Sarai Kale Khan, had run out of money through the lockdown. Sometime in the second week of June, desperate to get home with his family of six, to his father ailing from blood cancer, he called Sonam Chaturvedi, of the foundation, at midnight, asking for help to reach Bihar. His father had not able to make the monthly trip to Delhi for treatment and medicines because of the lockdown.

“Pahunchne ke do-chaar din baad mere father-in-law guzar gaye, aur uske baad mere papa,” he says, grateful that the family could be by their side. “Unhone itna help kiya,” he says of the foundation. “Jitni unki tareef karoon utna kam padega,” says Mr. Kamali, who is now back in Delhi, where work has resumed.