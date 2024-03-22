Lost histories of courtesans in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

March 22, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

On a tranquil Sunday morning, a group of history enthusiasts and eager walkers gather near Hauz Qazi to learn about the architecture of Chawri Bazaar and the people who lived there in the past. First, there was a question to be answered. What did they understand by the word ‘tawaif’ (courtesan)?

In response to the question from Anoushka Jain, founder of Enroute Indian History (EIH), a women-led education venture that condicts heritage walks in Delhi, some participants name iconic movies such as Pakeezah, Umrao Jaan, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas...

“It is important to relearn and deconstruct concepts attached to the word Tawaif,” says Anoushka, as the group begins its heritage tour in the locality of Chawri Bazar, which was once a promenade of old Delhi, housing sprawling mansions of Tawaifs.

Several women of Chawri Bazaar had a complex identity. “It is true that the tawaifs were indeed women of desire, but they were also independent, learned and highly skilled in various fine and performing arts,” says Anoushka.

The Tawaif and Kotha Walk, initiated by EIH in 2019, has completed over 100 walks.

“The walk is an experience that seeks to reshape perceptions of women by offering a woman’s perspective and empathy, countering patriarchal distortion,” she adds, as the tour begins with a visit to the the Masjid Bagh-e-Nabiullah, built in 1719.

The 400-year-old mosque is near Hauz Qazi, a reservoir from the Mughal times, which traces itself from the Yamuna. Named after the founder of Bagh-e-Nabiullah, Qazi Nabiullah, the mosque is a quiet and serene place with simple but beautiful marble architecture. It has a courtyard with wudhu taps and a place for prayer.

Abul Misbah, Imam of the Masjid, is a descendant of Qazi Nabiullah. He explains how the mosque was built on a private garden space by his ancestors and how his family struggles hard to keep the legacy alive. “We allow people to visit and also offer prayers in the mosque five times a day,” he says.

Nearby is another mosque called Masjid Mubarak Begum, with elaborate engravings on the entrance. It was built by courtesan Mubarak Begum, in memory of her husband, David Ochterloney, a military officer of the East India Company. Originally, it used to be white with three golden domes. But now, it is painted in red and white.

“In 2020, a rainy storm hit Delhi and the middle dome fell down. A historical edifice was in shambles, says Anoushka, as we walk through the now congested lanes of Chawri Bazaar known as Bazaar-e-Husn during the Mughal era. Earlier there were wide, straight streets that led directly to the majestic Jama Masjid.

Behind the Jama Masjid, resided the tawaifs, who were skilled in the arts of entertainment.

Religion and entertainment coexisted harmoniously and the word tawaif was associated with women well-versed in Persian and Urdu, proficient in singing, dancing, and the art of tawaf, which derives its name from “circumambulation.” These women would gracefully circle the mehfil, creating a unique fusion of culture and entertainment.

In the interiors of Chawri Bazaar lane, stand the courtesans’ Kothas, that have now turned into warehouses, shops and houses. The different colours of the old buildings mark their identification. The architecture of the Kothas is fascinating as they can be identified easily from their beautiful pillars, ornately carved floors also known as atariyas. The kothas were decorated with the finest carpets and chandeliers and the finest wines were always served here.

Anoushka explains that since the Tawaifs were wealthy women, only the elite had access to their entertainment. However, they were forced into prostitution during the colonial rule when the British introduced the anti-nautch movement.

Another remarkable architectural gem is the residence of Guzari Mal, a property dating back to 1897, that served as a Kotha. A magnificent structure with an abundance of courtyards and 200 rooms, the grandeur of the house is striking.

Anoushka holds up a picture of a beautiful painting by William Carpenter portraying the rear of Jama Masjid and the streets of Chawri Bazaar, with Kothas painted on each side. A Tawaif sits on the first floor of the Kotha with a musician or Ustaad. The resemblance of the street with where the walkers were standing was uncanny.

The next stop was at the first girls’ school established in Delhi, Uttari Pathshaala, now known as the Indraprastha School. It was built by Lala Jugal Kishore in 1906. Erected right behind the Jama Masjid, its beautiful architecture included double courtyards, two wells, a tehkhana and a music room.

A Haveli turned into a school, it was a revolutionary step for women’s education. ”This building projects what was happening to women in the earlier centuries. They came from different backgrounds but also received education if they wished to and were learned when they wanted to be,” says Anoushka.

At the end of the Heritage Walk, each participant was given a bookmark with a couplet of Meena Naqvi: “Ye aurton mein Tawaif toh dhund leti hain, Tawaifon mein inhe aurtein nahi milti.” - They find courtesans in women, but they cannot see the women in courtesans.

-- Amna Mannan