Loss of consultants could impact AAP govt. projects

July 05, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Let the order come first, then we will decide how to respond legally: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel; on Monday, Raj Niwas officials said the L-G had axed 400 private persons hired by the Delhi govt.

Nikhil M Babu,Alisha Dutta

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) in 2019, inaugurated the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC), through which fellows were hired to help speed up government projects. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A day after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena was stated to have sacked nearly 400 advisers, fellows and consultants hired by the Delhi government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said the move would likely affect various government projects.

The AAP government on Monday said it would challenge the decision in court and accused the L-G of “acting illegally and against the Constitution”.

‘A dependable force’

“With the Delhi government not having control over its bureaucrats, the party depended on the fellows and the consultants to an extent to get work done in departments such as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD) and Environment Department,” said a source.

“Bureaucrats are not used to participatory governance. Consultants filled that gap for us. For example, if we need research for a policy on how best to tackle pollution in the city, whom should we turn to? For such things, we depended upon the fellows,” a party functionary said.

In 2019, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC), through which fellows were hired. Similarly, the Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship (CMULF) was started in 2019. These programmes were launched to help the government speed up its projects and overcome the hurdle of dealing with bureaucrats who were either “non-cooperative” or “overburdened”, the source said.

When contacted, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he had not received an official communication pertaining to the termination of the services of the private persons hired by the AAP government till Tuesday evening.

“Till we receive the order, the DARC fellows will continue to do their jobs. Let the order come first. Then we will decide how to respond legally,” he said.

