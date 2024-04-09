Loss-making firms donated crores to BJP: Sanjay Singh

April 09, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that several loss-making companies donated hundreds of crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds and got their taxes waived in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also told reporters that the ruling BJP at the Centre committed corruption in a “well-planned manner by changing rules governing such donations”.

The Supreme Court had last month annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

ADVERTISEMENT

After its data was made public following the apex court order, the Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of favouring those who donated to it through the route.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) needs to investigate how 45 companies could donate ₹1,068 crore to the BJP despite either being in losses or shelling out way more than their profits,” Mr. Singh said.

Citing electoral bonds data, the AAP leader said 33 companies, which incurred an aggregate loss of ₹1 lakh crore in seven years, donated ₹450 crore to the BJP in the past seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tax waived in return’

Of the 33 companies, 17 got tax rebate and paid zero tax, Mr. Singh said. He added that six firms donated ₹600 crore to the party, many times more than their actual profit. One of the firms donated 93 times its profit, he alleged.

“Why have the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation [CBI] not initiated any probe in this regard? The money trail of hundreds of crores of rupees is clearly visible. Firms are donating crores of rupees to the BJP despite incurring losses,” he said.

The AAP leader demanded that the Central probe agencies should immediately question these companies and the BJP leaders involved in it.

“Arrests should be made and action taken. If nothing is done, we would take a call on further course of action,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.