Lord Ram loves Hanuman the most, not BJP: AAP

New Delhi

06 January 2021 00:40 IST

Bharadwaj denies BJP’s allegations about AAP demolishing Hanuman temple

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the demolition of a Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk over the weekend — by the BJP-led civic body — will “upset Lord Ram”.

At a press meet, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “We would like to tell the BJP that your animosity is with AAP. Please do not take your revenge from Lord Hanuman. If you upset Lord Hanuman, it will affect Lord Ram as well, as he loves Lord Hanuman the most and not the BJP. Also, the BJP will not be able to form a government in Delhi by doing this, instead, it will only upset Lord Ram further.”

He added that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Commissioner, Satnam Singh, had filed an affidavit in the court, saying that the Hanuman temple could not be demolished due to ongoing festivals but preparations have been done. He also gave the court the date on which the temple would be demolished.

The temple was demolished on January 3.

Mr. Bharadwaj also denied the BJP’s allegations about AAP demolishing the Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk and termed them “false”.

“How is it possible that without informing the Mayor and the Standing Committee of the BJP, their top official is writing an affidavit and saying we have done all the preparations and the temple will soon be demolished? BJP leader Adesh Gupta should answer this,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP is showing “shameful reluctance” to accept demands of protesting farmers.

‘BJP torturing farmers’

“The BJP is torturing the farmers by lathi-charge and tear gas. The BJP is insulting the farmers by calling them Khalistani terrorists, agents of China and Pakistan. The Centre is not representing the citizens of India, but capitalists like Adani and Ambani. The struggle of the farmers will continue till the demands are met,” Mr. Singh said.