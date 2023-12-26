GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lord Ram is in my heart, don't need to show off: Kapil Sibal on attending consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

The former Congress leader said that the whole Ram Mandir construction issue is a "show-off" because the ruling party's behaviour, character are nowehere similar to Ram

December 26, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
The veteran politician said that one needs to have Lord Ram’s principles in one’s heart and fulfil the constitutional goals following his principles.

The veteran politician said that one needs to have Lord Ram’s principles in one’s heart and fulfil the constitutional goals following his principles. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has said that Lord Ram is in his heart and he does not need to engage in any show, the statement came when Mr. Sibal was asked if he intends to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya scheduled on January 22.

"I have Ram in my heart. I don't need to show off. What I say to you is from my heart because I do not care about all these things. If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right," Mr. Sibal said speaking to ANI on Monday.

The former Congress leader said that the whole Ram Mandir construction issue is a "show-off" because the ruling party's behaviour, character are nowehere similar to Ram.

"This whole issue is a show-off. They (BJP) talk about Ram but their behaviour, their character are nowhere close to Ram's. Truthfulness, tolerance, sacrifice, and respect for others are some of the traits of Ram but they do exactly the opposite. They say they are constructing Ram Mandir and are glorifying Ram," Mr. Sibal said.

The veteran politician said that one needs to have Lord Ram's principles in one's heart and fulfil the constitutional goals following his principles. "What is in your heart is not Ram. You need to have Ram's principles in your heart and fulfil the constitutional goals by following his principles," Kapil Sibal said.

Speaking on the newly passed criminal bills in Parliament, Mr. Sibal said that they are more rigorous than the 'colonial' ones and they don't have any 'Indian-ness' in them. "Firstly, the manner in which these bills were passed, I think that our constitutional institutions should not have passed the bills in this manner. You suspended 100 people from Lok Sabha and 46 people from Rajya Sabha. And when this bill was discussed in the committee, we requested them to consult eminent lawyers for these bills but they chose to go with their leaders. Then they brought it to the Parliament and passed it without any debate," Mr. Sibal said.

He said, these bills are 90% and just a translated version of the existing laws and are more rigorous than the 'colonial' ones. "I don't see any 'Indian-ness' in them," he added. The Rajya Sabha on December 21 passed the three criminal bills--the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023--replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act. The bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

