LoP says AAP govt. in nexus with liquor mafia

Bidhuri demands Sisodia’s resignation

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded the immediate resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for conceding that a big “liquor mafia” had illegally operated in the Capital for the past six years of AAP government rule and had caused nearly ₹12,000 crore worth of losses to the exchequer.

The LoP alleged that the inaction of the Delhi government against the alleged mafia is an indication that it was hand in glove with the mafia.

“The AAP government was ruling Delhi for the past six years and if they knew that such an illegal thing was taking place, why did they not act? It is very clear that the AAP government was hand in glove with the mafia and patronising them,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“Now, they have suddenly woken up to this illegal practice and loss of revenue. Why were they sleeping over it? This is a clear case of collaboration in corruption and therefore Mr. Sisodia should immediately step down owning responsibility for this scam,” he also said.

How many people from the liquor mafia were prosecuted and sent to jail and how many cases under the Excise Act were registered in relation to their activitie? Mr. Bidhuri asked. Similarly, he asked, what action had been taken against errant shops and how many criminal cases had the Delhi government got registered against those allegedly indulging in irregularities related to liquor.