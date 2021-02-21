LoP launches renovation work on Agra Canal Road

New Delhi

21 February 2021 00:15 IST

U.P. govt. to bear project cost of ₹1 crore

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday inaugurated renovation work on the Agra Canal Road. Mr. Bidhuri said the project, which falls under the jurisdiction of his constituency of Badarpur, would be completed at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The U.P. government will bear the cost, he said.

