Delhi

LoP launches renovation work on Agra Canal Road

Special Correspondent New Delhi 21 February 2021 00:15 IST
Updated: 21 February 2021 00:15 IST

U.P. govt. to bear project cost of ₹1 crore

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday inaugurated renovation work on the Agra Canal Road. Mr. Bidhuri said the project, which falls under the jurisdiction of his constituency of Badarpur, would be completed at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The U.P. government will bear the cost, he said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi
Read more...