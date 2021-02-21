Delhi

LoP launches renovation work on Agra Canal Road

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday inaugurated renovation work on the Agra Canal Road. Mr. Bidhuri said the project, which falls under the jurisdiction of his constituency of Badarpur, would be completed at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The U.P. government will bear the cost, he said.

