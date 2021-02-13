LoP demands removal of AAP spokesperson

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded the removal of AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj from the post for leveling “baseless and politically motivated” allegations that the Delhi BJP was allotted two acres of land on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg by the Modi government.

Mr. Bidhuri accused Mr. Bhardwaj of “twisting facts and telling lies” stating that the land in question was only 809 square meters and not two acres as was being alleged by AAP spokesperson. “Two AAP party MLAs were members of the DDA [which was part of the process to allot the land to the BJP] and the party should rather ask its own legislators whether this allegation is true or being made of frustration,” he added. According to Mr. Bidhuri, the BJP had applied for land for its Delhi office in 2001 and the cost of the land was deposited in 2002. It was on May 12, 2010, he said, that the land was allotted by the DDA when the UPA II government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh was in power.

“Arvind Kejriwal should immediately remove Mr. Bhardwaj from the post and apologise to the BJP and its leadership,” he said.