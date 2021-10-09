LoP criticses govt. for not allowing Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi

09 October 2021

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday criticised the Delhi government for not allowing the observance of Chhath Puja for the second year in a row.

On one hand, the government had allowed Ramlila and Durga Puja-related events till midnight but on the other had banned Chhath Puja, the LoP alleged.

“This is an arbitrary and discriminatory attitude. When everything has been opened in Delhi, then why is there a ban on Chhath Puja, the main festival of Purvanchal,” Mr. Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Bidhuri demanded that the government reconsider its decision and issue permission to celebrate Chhath Puja immediately. Early approval was necessary so ghats could be cleaned and water supply from neighboring states in addition to other arrangements could be made.