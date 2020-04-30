LoP calls for dismissal of DMC chief for his remarks

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismiss Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan from his post for allegedly making “anti-national remarks.”

Mr. Khan claimed that his views had been distorted on a few electronic media forums and many false statements/opinions had been attributed to him.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta wrote to Lieutenant Governor alleging that in a social media post, addressed to Kuwaiti authorities Mr. Khan had “defamed the country and threatened the people of India of dire consequences.”

In a statement, Mr. Khan said, “On 28 April 2020, I issued a tweet on my twitter handle. Nothing more should be added to this tweet as done by some media establishments. This tweet is in the background of how the issues of Muslims have been dealt with in our country, be it lynching, riots, media bashing or redressal of their problems in political and administrative processes.”