LoP blames Kejriwal for deaths due to pollution

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation holding the Delhi government responsible for the death of 54,000 citizens due to pollution-related issues.

Mr. Bidhuri charged the Delhi government with abject failure on this front and alleged that it had been indifferent and insensitive to such an important issue.

“In the last one year, 54,000 innocent citizens have lost their lives in Delhi due to pollution and pollution-related diseases and the government remains unmoved. The Centre has given liberal aid and assistance to the Delhi government to deal with this issue but it did nothing,” he said.

A study done by WHO in relation to 1,650 cities put Delhi among the most-polluted, Mr. Bidhuri said.