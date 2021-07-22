LoP asks Speaker to convene meeting, set agenda for July 29 House session

New Delhi

22 July 2021 00:35 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday urged Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to convene a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on July 26 to set the agenda for the Vidhan Sabha session beginning July 29.

In a letter to Mr. Goel, the LoP said that while it was heartening to know that an Assembly session was being convened “after a long time”, not enough time had been given to the legislative members for putting up questions or topics of discussion during the proposed Question Hour.

The LoP termed “strange” the Cabinet decision to convene a session without giving adequate notice to members, which was mandatory.

“There is also no agenda outlined for the session being convened after a severe second wave that badly impacted the city,” he said.

“It has been a tradition since the inception of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is held before any session to decide on the agenda of the session or the day,” he also stated. However, he stated, it was “unfortunate” that neither the meeting of the BAC had been convened nor were the members or Leader of the Opposition consulted before the session.