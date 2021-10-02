Delhi

LoP accuses govt. of working contrary to principles of Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of working completely contrary to the ideals and principles of Gandhiji in a programme organised on Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

“Gandhiji spent his whole life making people aware of alcohol and drugs but the Delhi government has decided to ruin the life, future, and culture of the people of Delhi by opening of new alcohol outlets,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged in reference to the government’s new excise policy.


