Lookout circular issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

His phone has remained switched off and it has become difficult to trace him: police

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 04, 2022 01:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Kataria | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

A lookout notice has been issued against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby Kataria, the police said on Saturday. He was earlier booked by the Delhi police over a video where he was seen smoking inside an aircraft.

According to a senior police officer, Mr. Kataria’s phone has remained switched off, hence, it has been difficult to trace him. “We did raid several locations associated with Mr. Kataria, however, he is untraceable,” the officer said.

DCP (IGI) Tanu Sharma said Mr. Kataria had been evading investigation for a long time, hence, the notice has been issued against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More raids will be conducted in the next weeks, an officer said.

Earlier in August, the Delhi police lodged an FIR on the complaint of SpiceJet’s manager of legal and company affairs, Jasbir Chaudhary, who said that Mr. Kataria was encouraging his fans to emulate such acts and was promoting hazardous behaviour.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An FIR was registered under Section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

In the video, Mr. Kataria can be seen lying down on one of the seats of the aircraft and taking puffs of a cigarette. The incident took place on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi on January 21.

Mr. Kataria, a resident of Basai village in Gurugram, was previously booked by the Dehradun police on August 11 for uploading a video where he was seen consuming alcohol publicly on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway.

In a similar incident in December 2017, he was caught in another controversy when he had allegedly created a ruckus at a police station in Gurugram in connection with a double murder case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app