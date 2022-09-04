Lookout circular issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

Bobby Kataria | Photo Credit: File photo

A lookout notice has been issued against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby Kataria, the police said on Saturday. He was earlier booked by the Delhi police over a video where he was seen smoking inside an aircraft.

According to a senior police officer, Mr. Kataria’s phone has remained switched off, hence, it has been difficult to trace him. “We did raid several locations associated with Mr. Kataria, however, he is untraceable,” the officer said.

DCP (IGI) Tanu Sharma said Mr. Kataria had been evading investigation for a long time, hence, the notice has been issued against him.

More raids will be conducted in the next weeks, an officer said.

Earlier in August, the Delhi police lodged an FIR on the complaint of SpiceJet’s manager of legal and company affairs, Jasbir Chaudhary, who said that Mr. Kataria was encouraging his fans to emulate such acts and was promoting hazardous behaviour.

An FIR was registered under Section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

In the video, Mr. Kataria can be seen lying down on one of the seats of the aircraft and taking puffs of a cigarette. The incident took place on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi on January 21.

Mr. Kataria, a resident of Basai village in Gurugram, was previously booked by the Dehradun police on August 11 for uploading a video where he was seen consuming alcohol publicly on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway.

In a similar incident in December 2017, he was caught in another controversy when he had allegedly created a ruckus at a police station in Gurugram in connection with a double murder case.