Look into pregnancy termination, AIIMS told

New Delhi

11 July 2020 00:07 IST

HC asks institute to form expert panel

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed AIIMS to “immediately” constitute a team of medical experts to look into the plea of a woman seeking termination of her 23-week pregnancy due to certain abnormalities in the foetus.

Medical examination

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the woman to approach AIIMS between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Saturday to get the examination done by the medical experts.

The High Court asked the Director of AIIMS to give a report about the situation of the foetus and if it will be safe for the woman to terminate the pregnancy by evening of July 13, and posted the case for hearing on July 14.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act stipulates a ceiling of 20 weeks, for termination of pregnancy, beyond which, abortion of a foetus is statutorily impermissible.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that the abnormalities in the foetus was detected only after the 20th week of her pregnancy, forcing the woman to approach the court. The counsel said that there is deformation in the skull, also defect in the heart which are co-morbidities attached to the main abnormalities.