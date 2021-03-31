Look into plea seeking ban on single-use plastic: NGT

NEW DELHI

It is a governance issue, says NGT

Following a plea seeking implementation of the ban on sale of single-use plastic, by stopping inter-State transport of such material between Delhi and Noida, the National Green Tribunal directed the Noida Authority and State Pollution Control Board to look into the plea and take action.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said, “While adverse effect of single-use plastic is well acknowledged and once law has been enacted to address such concern, implementation needs to be ensured. However, this is primarily governance issue.”

The panel noted that it was primarily an adjudicatory body with powers to issue directions for protection of environment, following principles of natural justice, general directions for enforcement of law which is to be implemented.

Stating that the plea did not include specific violators, it said, “In the absence of particulars of the violators and prayers being based on specific cause of action of violations,... only a formal order can be passed that the Noida Authority and the State Pollution Control Board may look into the grievance of the application as per law.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea that sought banning sale of single-use plastic at source by curbing inter-State transport of such material from the factories located in Delhi.

“According to the applicant, who is a resident of Noida, single-use plastic is banned but the same is not being implemented by the Noida Authority,” the Bench had observed while taking note of the allegations made in the plea.