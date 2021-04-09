Look into plea on non-removal of garbage in Karol Bagh: NGT

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 00:35 IST

Delhi government, CPCB, DPCC told to take necessary action

Following a plea alleging pollution due to non-removal of garbage from a residential area in Karol Bagh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the joint committee comprising officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to look into the plea and take necessary action.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “The ‘dhalao’ system currently in use in Delhi needs to be compliant with [relevant] rules. To ensure this, we direct a joint committee of Secretary, Urban Development, Delhi; CPCB; DPCC and local bodies in Delhi to hold a joint meeting within one.”

The Tribunal specified that the CPCB and the DPCC would be the nodal agencies for coordination and compliance of the orders.

Advertising

Advertising

“Further action may be taken in accordance with the decision taken in the said meeting. If necessary, the CPCB may issue an appropriate Standard Operating Procedure [SOP] on the subject in all the States and union territories,” the Bench added.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Anubhav who alleged that a garbage pit located in a residential area was causing respiratory distress to residents of the area.

“The heap of garbage smells out toxic gases which are very harmful in nature, making the whole area inhabitable. The air pollution is causing pulmonary diseases like asthma, lung cancer and so on. The COVID-19 patients are the worst sufferers...” the petition had contended. It had alleged that despite repeated complaints to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, no action had been taken.