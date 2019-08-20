‘Look into plea on illegal extraction of groundwater’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to look into a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater for two projects in Ghaziabad and Noida.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the CGWA, Chief Conservator of Forest/Conservator of Forest, Ghaziabad and UPPCB look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action-taken report to this tribunal within one month.”

‘Felling of trees’

The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea moved by Mahakar Singh who had alleged illegal felling of trees and groundwater extraction by real estate developers.

“Allegation in this letter is against illegal cutting of trees, extraction of groundwater and construction without environmental clearance for the project of Wave City at Ghaziabad and High Tech City at Noida by real estate developers,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations.