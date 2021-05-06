‘Look into plea on charges of cremation, ambulances’

New Delhi

Need policy to regulate charges: NGO

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a petition alleging overcharging for cremations and ambulance services going on in Delhi during the COVID-19 crisis.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the decision be taken as early as possible while closing a plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

Delhi government Additional Standing Counsel Anuj Aggarwal said that municipal bodies be also asked to treat the NGO’s plea as a representation as they are also running crematoriums.

The NGO, in its plea, contended that “there is a dire need for a policy to regulate the charges levied for cremation and burials”.

“It is seen that due to the lack of such policy, the caretakers and other private parties involved with the functioning of the crematoriums and burial spots specifically assigned for COVID deaths, are charging for cremations and burials as per their own whims and fancies,” it said.

The NGO said that ambulance service providers across Delhi were charging unjustified fares even for a short distance.