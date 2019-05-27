Look into plea claiming girdling of trees: NGT

Following a plea alleging girdling of trees with concrete at Bikaner House, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Wildlife to take appropriate action.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to furnish a report by June 23 and said, “Let the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi, look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law.”

The directions came when a plea moved by advocate Aditya N Prasad alleged that trees at the Bikaner House were girdled in concrete, in violation of existing norms.

“Grievance is that trees at Bikaner House Delhi, are being girdled in stone or concrete in violation of order (passed) by the Tribunal in April 2019, directing that concrete surrounding the trees within one meter radius should be removed which is necessary for the health of the trees,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations made in the plea.

Warned of action

The green panel further warned authorities of punitive action in case of non-compliance of orders and said, “Needless to say that order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the NGT Act, 2010.”