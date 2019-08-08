Delhi

‘Look into plea alleging pollution by plastic units’

more-in

Following a plea alleging operation of illegal plastic factories in the Bhajanpura, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the allegations and take appropriate action.

An Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the DPCC look into the allegations and take appropriate action in accordance with law.” The direction came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Manish Sharma who alleged that the illegal industries were adversely affecting the environment causing air, noise and water pollution.

While directing the pollution control body to take action, the Bench also said, “Needless to say that the order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the NGT Act, 2010.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
pollution control
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 3:24:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/look-into-plea-alleging-pollution-by-plastic-units/article28873539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY