‘Look into plea alleging pollution by plastic units’

Following a plea alleging operation of illegal plastic factories in the Bhajanpura, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the allegations and take appropriate action.

An Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the DPCC look into the allegations and take appropriate action in accordance with law.” The direction came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Manish Sharma who alleged that the illegal industries were adversely affecting the environment causing air, noise and water pollution.

While directing the pollution control body to take action, the Bench also said, “Needless to say that the order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the NGT Act, 2010.”