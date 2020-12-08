‘Look into plea alleging garbage burning and sewage discharge into lake’

NEW

High Court tells DDA to ensure action is taken to curb pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to look into a plea alleging burning of garbage and discharge of untreated sewage into a lake in East Delhi. A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DDA vice-chairman to ensure that action is taken to curb pollution in the Sanjay Lake park.

The directions came following submissions made by the urban body, which stated that all norms were being complied with and that tiles were being placed in an interlocking manner to allow the water to seep through.

“The park is being developed for the convenience of people. The footpath, cycle track, children’s playing equipment and so on are being provided in the park. Water tanks and sprinklers are being instaled for irrigation purposes at the site. However no concretisation is being done,” the land owning agency said.

Petitioner R.P. Singhal, however, contended that the DDA had failed to respond to the issue of discharge of untreated waste into the lake.

The plea had alleged that Sanjay Lake and Sanjay Lake Park were being polluted and concretisation around trees taking place for which the DDA and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation were required to take required steps.