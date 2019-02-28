Look into plastic recycling units in Nangloi: green tribunal

Following allegation of plastic recycling units operating in Nangloi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take appropriate action.

Recycling units

A Bench headed by NGT judicial member S.P. Wangdi said, “The applicant alleges operation of a large number of plastic recycling units in residential areas of Nangloi. Let the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and North Delhi Municipal Corporation look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report to this tribunal.”

“The DPCC shall be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” the Bench said, while adding that non-compliance of orders may lead to punitive action.

“…order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution,” the Bench added.