‘Look into injunction against construction of drains’

NGT order to govt. body comes after plea contends lack of proper sewage lines

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Integrated Drain Management Cell (IDMC) to consider a plea seeking an injunction against construction of drains in place of sewer lines at Chhatarpur Enclave. The plea had contended that open drains and a lack of proper sewage lines adversely affect public health.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the IDMC had been set up under the Delhi Chief Secretary to oversee maintenance of drains and related issues.

Calls for action

“We are of the view that the issue raised in the application needs to be considered by the IDMC in the first instance. We order accordingly a copy of this order along with application be forwarded to member secretary, IDMC, that is CEO, DJB for appropriate consideration and action in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking an injunction against construction of drains in place of sewer lines at Chhatarpur Enclave.

Stating that in 1,700 illegal colonies in the city, drains, septic tanks and soaks pits were constructed, the plea said, “This is a source of pollution of groundwater. Rainwater harvesting systems were to be constructed for which directions have been issued by the tribunal but it is not being done. The result is that rainwater is mixing in the wastewater.”

It contended, “The Delhi government has started construction of drains instead of providing pipelines for collection of sewage. Drinking water pipelines are passing through the drains. On account of open drains, there are bacteria and mosquitoes and sometimes sewage enters the houses. Wastewater from septic tans is being discharged into the groundwater.”