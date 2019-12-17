Longest spell of clean air in December in recent years

The air quality of Delhi remained in “moderate” category on Monday and is expected to deteriorate to “poor” category on Tuesday.

Increased moisture and decrease in minimum temperature can lead to foggy condition on calm early morning, according to government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“This is one of the longest spells in recent years when AQI (air quality index) is within “moderate” to “poor” category in the month of December, in spite of persistent fog,” the monitoring agency said.

On Monday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was (84.4 ug/m3) a little above the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 8 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On November 3, the PM2.5 level in Delhi and NCR had hit 625 ug/m3 — more than 10 times the safe limit.

But the level is more than three times the safe limit (25ug/m3) set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Delhi’s AQI on Monday was 186 (moderate), down from Sunday's 213 (poor), according to the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB, which is the average of the last 24 hours.

“The SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and stay in the poor category on December 17 and 18. On December 19, AQI may deteriorate to poor to lower end of the very poor category,” SAFAR said.