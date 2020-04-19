Longer wait for Gurugram industry

Though the Central government has allowed the States to permit select additional economic activities from Monday with adherence to the lockdown measures, the wait for industries and companies here would be a little longer.

Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, supervisory officer for COVID-19 preparations in Gurugram, told The Hindu that the district administration was in the process of preparing standard precautions for the industry to put in place to resume operations.

Applications invited

He said applications would be invited from the industries interested in resuming operations and a committee would look into them before granting them approval. “The committee would look into the capability of the industry to implement the measures to ensure the safety of the workers and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Kundu. He added that there could not be any time frame for grant of permission.

Mr. Kundu said “minimal” relaxation would be granted in Gurugram and he could not “forsee” any company resuming its operations on April 20. “The Union government has said that relaxation can be allowed from April 20, and not that it must come into force from tomorrow [on Monday],” he said.

Mr. Kundu said that a lot of industries had approached them and the district administration would determine its own mechanism to grant permission in a “fair and transparent way” and there would be no “blanket permissions”.

“The categories of industries mentioned in the Home Ministry order will only be allowed. We are in the process of enlisting the industries working in the district and approaching us. We have a mechanism in place for them to start applying from today [Sunday]. We will prescribe a format with the minimum information to be given to the administration. The permission will be granted in a gradual manner with full precautions,” said the officer, also Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

He said that only hardcore Information Technology companies and those assisting the essential services companies would be allowed. He ruled out permission to all call centres and BPOs. Mr. Kundu said that big industries had also approached them, but they too would be allowed with full measures in place.

Sectors willing to work

Manesar Industries Welfare Association vice-president Manmohan Gaind said that around 200 MSMEs in Manesar Industrial Model Township were willing to resume operations and “raring to go”, but the State government and the local administration had been slow in granting the permission. “When the Union government has given a go-ahead and the entire district is not in containment zone, what purpose is achieved in delaying the process,” said Mr. Gaind.

He added that the industrialist wanted the economic activity to resume so that revenue could be generated in the next few weeks. Mr. Gaind said that they also needed to hold on to their workforce and prevent it from going back. “The resumption of economic activity will contribute to the GDP growth and also help migrant workers earn livelihood,” said Mr. Gaind.