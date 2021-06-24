Long queues due to reduced carrying capacity, says DMRC

NEW DELHI

24 June 2021 22:36 IST

Train frequency similar to pre-pandemic times, it says

Following long queues outside several metro stations since the resumption of services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the current frequency of trains is similar to pre-pandemic times.

The public transporter attributed the long queues to reduced carrying capacity of the Delhi Metro network due to government guidelines.

Metro services resumed on June 7 after a hiatus of nearly a month due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Guidelines issued by the Delhi government stated that the metro can run only at a 50% capacity.

Advertising

Advertising

Single-entry points

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “The long queues are caused as only single-entry points are permitted at most of the metro stations, as in a mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted. At present, the carrying capacity of the Delhi Metro as per existing guidelines is in the range of 10%-15% only.”

The DMRC also said that 5,100 train trips were being run every day with a frequency of 2.5 minutes to 5 minutes on all major corridors.

“This was the same frequency at which metro was operating during the normal pre-COVID times. The metro is thus, operating and running at its full frequency or capacity but with reduced carrying capacity owing to restrictions,” it said.

According to government guidelines, passengers are required to sit on alternate seats and are not permitted to stand inside the metro coaches. The restrictions have resulted in each coach carrying approximately 25 passengers as opposed to the 300 it could accommodate without restrictions.