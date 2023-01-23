Lokayukta probing graft case against Adesh Gupta, says AAP

January 23, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Lokayukta is conducting a probe against former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for amassing properties worth crores during his term as the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation from April 2018 to April 2019. Mr. Gupta termed the allegations “false and politically motivated”. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Lokayukta has issued multiple notices to Adesh Gupta, but he has not given any information to date.” Mr. Gupta further said that he will file a defamation case against Mr. Bharadwaj.