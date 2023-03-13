Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla must take action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London: Giriraj Singh

March 13, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on March 13 sought action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his recent comments in London that microphones in the Indian Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition. Mr. Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi spoke like the " tukde-tukde gang" during his visit to the U.K.

"He has spoken so much in Parliament, but in London he said he is not allowed to speak, the mic is switched off. I think this is an attack on democracy and insult to Lok Sabha and the country," Mr. Singh told reporters outside Parliament House.

At the heart of BJP’s ideology is ‘cowardice’, Rahul Gandhi says in London

Last week, Mr. Gandhi told British Parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

"Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking,” the Congress leader said. Mr. Singh called Mr. Gandhi's remarks "utter lies".

"The Lok Sabha speaker should take action against it. These statements are an insult to the country. India is getting respect from the world and he is going abroad and speaking like tukde-tukde gang," the Rural Development Minister said. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too slammed Mr. Gandhi in a tweet.

"It's most unfortunate that one MP of India went to London and appealed to foreign countries to intervene in the internal matters of India. We all are proud of our democracy and cherish our democratic legacies. Indians will never ever allow the foreign powers to rule India again," Mr. Rijiju tweeted.