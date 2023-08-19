‘Lok Sabha poll in Delhi will be fought over issue of statehood’

August 19, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the 2024 general election will be fought on the issue of full statehood for Delhi and that the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Mr. Kejriwal made these comments while speaking in an Assembly discussion on the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, which effectively gives the Centre control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the city. The CM said the services Act had “trampled upon the democratic rights of Delhi’s people”.

The Central government on May 19 issued an ordinance, effectively negating the Supreme Court’s May 11 ruling, which gave control of Delhi’s bureaucracy to the elected government.

On August 7, Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which replaced the ordinance. On August 12, it received the President’s assent.

‘Adept at playing victim’

Reacting to Mr. Kejriwal’s comments, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva challenged him to a debate on the development works done by the Delhi government since 2015 versus those carried out by the Centre in the city since 2014.

“Kejriwal is a master of playing the victim card for political benefit. Time and again, people of Delhi have seen that whenever the issue of corruption and nepotism in his governance is discussed, he tries to raise the issue of power and rights of his government to divert attention,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

CBI, ED, and cash

In an attack on the BJP, the CM said the party had used the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and cash to topple governments in several States. However, the same strategy did not work in Delhi.

“The ordinance on services was promulgated to control the Delhi government. If Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain agree to join the BJP today, all cases against them will be dropped immediately,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said, “A few days ago, a BJP member came to me seeking support for the party. The person threatened me, saying they would break me or make me kneel before them. I want to tell the BJP members that nobody can bend or break the people of Delhi.”

‘The Sanghi model’

The AAP national convener also said that the Centre had brought a new governance model to the country.

“There are several models of democratic systems [in the world] like the Westminster model and the parliamentary model. These people [BJP] have brought the ‘Sanghi model of democracy’ through this Act,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In this model, he elaborated, “the CM is outnumbered by bureaucrats in matters relating to transfer and postings of bureaucrats and the L-G has the final say. If it continues, the PM will rule all States in the country through the Centre-appointed Governors.”

Cabinet Minister Atishi said the BJP, in its election manifestos from 1989 to 2014, said it would fight to get full statehood for the national capital but forgot its own promise after 2014. “The BJP has taken away the power of voting from the citizens of Delhi. The people will respond strongly to this,” she said in the Assembly.