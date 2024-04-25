Lok Sabha poll: BJP forms over 40 teams to oversee campaign 

April 25, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP has formed over 40 teams to reach out to various sections, including minorities, ahead of voting for the Lok Sabha poll in the Capital on May 25, the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday. He added that the teams will also be tasked with handling logistics, leaders’ speeches, and booth-level management.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BJP leader said the party will soon release a “chargesheet” against the ruling AAP government “to expose Kejriwal’s hollow claims about improvements in the education system”.

Mr. Sachdeva said over the past two weeks, “The High Court has noted the deterioration of schools run by the Delhi government and the MCD and revealed the truth about the state of education in Delhi.”

In response, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said the BJP had wreaked havoc on the city’s schools during its 15-year rule of the three erstwhile civic bodies. She added that AAP will transform the civic body schools as it transformed the schools run by the Delhi government.

Niraj Tiwari, who heads the BJP’s ‘Purvanchal’ campaign committee, said panel members have been asked to reach out to voters in Lok Sabha seats to spread awareness about the Centre’s welfare plans. “Party workers will also tell voters how the Kejriwal government chose not to implement the Centre’s schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.