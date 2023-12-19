ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha passes Bill related to unauthorised buildings in Delhi

December 19, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed by voice vote after brief discussion in which three members participated

Lok Sabha on December 19 passed a bill to extend protection against punitive action to unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond the December 31 deadline with BJP MPs accusing the Aam Admi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi and the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government at the Centre of not doing enough.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed by voice vote after brief discussion in which three members participated.

The bill seeks to provide protection to certain forms of unauthorised developments in Delhi from punitive action where adequate measures are yet to be taken.

It extends the protection given to unauthorised buildings till 2026.

