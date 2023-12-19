GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha passes Bill related to unauthorised buildings in Delhi

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed by voice vote after brief discussion in which three members participated

December 19, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha on December 19 passed a bill to extend protection against punitive action to unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond the December 31 deadline with BJP MPs accusing the Aam Admi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi and the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government at the Centre of not doing enough.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session Day 12 Live updates | Lok Sabha takes up criminal law bills after suspending 49 MPs

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed by voice vote after brief discussion in which three members participated.

The bill seeks to provide protection to certain forms of unauthorised developments in Delhi from punitive action where adequate measures are yet to be taken.

It extends the protection given to unauthorised buildings till 2026.

