ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha election: Delhi BJP to launch QR code drive today

April 06, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit is set to launch a QR campaign in the Capital on Saturdat ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election. The campaign, targeted at the youth, will be taken to gyms, clubs, parks and other places popular with younger people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagar Tyagi, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), explained that the campaign, named ‘Modi’s Transforming Bharat Campaign’, will have 40 slides that will detail the national-level achievements of the BJP in the last ten years.

It will include information about the dilution of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the initiatives taken to empower women.

The campaign will be launched by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. The BJYM will also host a bike rally along with senior BJP leaders for the launch of the campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US