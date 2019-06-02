Lok Sabha candidates skip meet to review Congress poll debacle

None of the Congress’ seven Lok Sabha election candidates from the national capital attended the Saturday meeting of a party committee on examining the poll debacle in Delhi.

The meeting of the Delhi Congress’ probe committee was attended by some leaders, including two district presidents of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, but no MP candidate from the party was available as many of them are out of the city, committee member Yoganand Shastri said.

The panel, which was formed by the party’s Delhi president Sheila Dikshit last Monday to look into the reasons behind its poor performance in the general election, had met last week. The five-member committee will submit its report to Ms. Dikshit in 10 days.

Besides Ms. Dikshit, who contested from North East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia and Vijender Singh, Congress candidates from North West Delhi and South Delhi, respectively, have appeared before the committee so far.

All the seven Congress candidates, including Ms. Dikshit lost the Lok Sabha polls, with huge margins to their BJP rivals.

“The party leaders and workers have expressed the view that the Congress can spring up a surprise in the Assembly polls in Delhi, provided everyone unites to face the challenge,” Mr. Shastri said.

Questioned authority

A section of Congress leaders, who have questioned the authority of the probe committee, have avoided appearing before it. The group of such leaders maintained that no such committee can be formed without the consent of the AICC in-charge of Delhi unit P.C. Chacko. He has denied having any information about the committee, they claimed.