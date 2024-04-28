Lok Sabh poll: AAP sets up ‘war room’ to manage campaign

April 28, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its Lok Sabha ‘war room’ in Delhi on Saturday. The party is fighting four seats in the Capital as part of its 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

The party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the ‘war room’ will house the campaign in-charges of the four Lok Sabha seats and their individual teams.

“The campaign in-charge of each Lok Sabha seat leads a team comprising

12 smaller teams with each tasked with managing data, research, logistics, media, and legal affairs,” Mr. Rai said.

“This war room will handle the election activities for the national capital in a systematic manner. Our research and data management teams have already started work on the data we have obtained from the first phase of the poll,” he added.

