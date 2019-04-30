Delhi

Lok Nayak resident doctors go on strike

The resident doctors at the Lok Nayak Hospital went on an indefinite strike on Monday protesting against non-payment of salaries since March this year and non-payment of arrears of the 7th Pay Commission.

The hospital administration said as a consequence of the strike, all routine surgeries have been cancelled, outpatient clinics will run in a restricted manner and all academic activity has been postponed. “Due to the casual dealing on our pending dues by the authorities, we have no option but to stop working. We have defaulted on our loan EMIs. Many of us have redeemed our fixed deposits,” said Saikat Jena, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association. Will resume work after the authorities us a written assurance that the salaries would be paid, the doctors said.

