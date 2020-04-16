Lok Nayak doctors, staff abused and threatened by patients: RDA

Resident doctors working at Lok Nayak Hospital were allegedly verbally abused and threatened by patients on Tuesday evening.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the hospital claimed that there were multiple lapses on the part of hospital authorities and the police, and demanded deployment of armed policemen in COVID-19 wards.

“A patient started hurling verbal abuses and passed vulgar comments on a female doctor. When objected upon by accompanying doctors, the patient gathered a large number of patients in the ward and started threatening the doctors and staff. The healthcare workers had to hide in the duty room as the patients tried to break the door open,” read a letter written by the RDA to the hospital’s medical director, J.C. Passey.

‘Calls unanswered’

The RDA claimed that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on duty did not pick up crisis calls made by the doctors and when approached, she diverted the matter to the security officer posted at the casualty ward. “The security guard and the police officer posted at surgical block did not respond even after seeing and hearing the security alarms on the fifth floor,” the RDA said in the letter.

The RDA also demanded “institutional FIR to be filed immediately against the patient concerned” and “suspension of the security officer on duty at casualty”.

It also demanded “letter of explanation and disciplinary action against the floor in-charges, Vivek Sachan and Azam Mohammed and the CMO on duty.

“The incident happened in a COVID-19 ward and now the police deployment has been increased. The hospital has approached the police to file an FIR, but they said that the female doctor has to file a complaint first,” an official at the hospital said.

The official and doctors at the hospital said that the people who allegedly abused the doctor were part of a religious congregation held in March here, who were evacuated by the government.

The police said that no FIR was filed till Wednesday evening.